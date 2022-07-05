Zenfuse Trading Down 12.2% This Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $623,557.31 and $14,554.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

