ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $157,040.80 and approximately $28.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00087053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00271569 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.