Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.08

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 8426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

