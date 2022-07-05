ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $243,906.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.00609958 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.