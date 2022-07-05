Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $111,000.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $9,697,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,047,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Zuora by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

