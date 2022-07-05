Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences makes up about 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Pacira BioSciences worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,106 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 2,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,000. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 0.90. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

