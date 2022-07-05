Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 145,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,812,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,779 shares of company stock worth $4,014,932 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

