Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,000. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.74. 191,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,738. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

