Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after buying an additional 406,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in AGCO by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,367. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $96.52 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

