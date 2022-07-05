Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 50,435 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,435 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 236,249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 333,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

