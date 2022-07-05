Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,322. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.