1,000 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

