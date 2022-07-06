1,855 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in 3M by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in 3M by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $128.63. 10,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,755. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

