1,900 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 61,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Progressive by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.79. 35,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,914. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,446,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

