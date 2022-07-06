31,100 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Purchased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. LHC Group comprises about 0.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.10% of LHC Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $155.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $216.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

