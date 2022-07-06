400 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $100.02. 51,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,159. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

