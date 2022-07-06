5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.56. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEAM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

