6,454 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

