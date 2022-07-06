67,730 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of -236.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

