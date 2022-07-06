9,281 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

