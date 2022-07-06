99,853 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $158.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

