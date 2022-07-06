Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $108.88. 64,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

