AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.78-13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.01. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.
Shares of ABBV traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.53. 5,099,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,008. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.75.
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
