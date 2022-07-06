AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.78-$13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.24-$3.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,008. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

