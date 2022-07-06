AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after purchasing an additional 530,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 231,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

