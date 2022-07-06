ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

