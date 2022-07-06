abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Announces GBX 0.88 Dividend

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Latin American Income Fund stock opened at GBX 53.95 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market cap of £30.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,349.90. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 44.20 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 62 ($0.75).

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

