abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Announces GBX 0.88 Dividend

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Latin American Income Fund stock opened at GBX 53.95 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market cap of £30.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,349.90. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 44.20 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 62 ($0.75).
abrdn Latin American Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
