Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 238.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ACON opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Aclarion has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

