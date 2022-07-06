Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading 4.1% Higher

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.29. 7,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 681,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

