Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Adventus Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,697. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

About Adventus Mining (Get Rating)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.