Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

