Aion Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $14.66 million and $2.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,142.37 or 1.00034239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00216597 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00229899 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00111446 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00062526 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

