Alamo Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Alamo Group stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

