Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) to Issue GBX 1.33 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AAVC opened at GBX 50.45 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £61.23 million and a PE ratio of 840.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.40. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.86).
