Alchemy Pay Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $56.91 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00284507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.