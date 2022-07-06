Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE opened at $150.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $184.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

