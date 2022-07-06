Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
AXU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Alexco Resource to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Alexco Resource to $3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
AXU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.46. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.54.
About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
