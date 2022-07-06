Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$51.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.24.

ATD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

