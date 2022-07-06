Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Up 6.4%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 487,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 877,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alkaline Water by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 92,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alkaline Water by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkaline Water by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 292,095 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

