Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,238.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $187,341.50 and $23,238.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

