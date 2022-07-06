Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
