Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

