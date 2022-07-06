Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
