Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 2682886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

