Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 2682886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)
Read More
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.