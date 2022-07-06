Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Buys 32,304 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 32,304 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £41,672.16 ($50,462.78).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Sehat Sutardja bought 19,690 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £27,369.10 ($33,142.53).

On Friday, June 17th, Sehat Sutardja bought 387,668 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £542,735.20 ($657,223.54).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja bought 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £51,368.40 ($62,204.41).

On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($370,549.77).

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($30,176.88).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($816,707.70).

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja purchased 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($868,624.85).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($865,827.08).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £914,660.80 ($1,107,605.72).

LON:AWE opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.30. The company has a market cap of £876.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94. Alphawave IP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.74).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

