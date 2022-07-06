AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$35.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.11.

TSE:ALA traded up C$0.79 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.29. 535,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,542. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$24.16 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Insiders sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949 over the last three months.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

