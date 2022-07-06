Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. Altair Engineering makes up about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $152,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,002 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,646 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,186,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,454 shares of company stock valued at $603,037. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

