Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.