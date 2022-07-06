Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASGTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.