American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,142,000 after purchasing an additional 915,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,185,000 after purchasing an additional 168,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $231,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

