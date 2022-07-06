Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.10.

Several research firms recently commented on AMDUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amundi from €70.00 ($72.92) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amundi from €89.00 ($92.71) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

